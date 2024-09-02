2 Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested in Nairobi’s Donholm Area

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 8 — Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspected drug traffickers in Donholm, Nairobi, following a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU).

The suspects, Teresia Nduku, a Kenyan national, and Simba Kitwana Khamri, a Tanzanian, were apprehended with a unique type of bhang valued at Ksh 8,000 per gram.

“According to intelligence reports, the street value of 1 gram of this particular cannabis sativa is Ksh 8,000. Further analysis will be conducted to determine its uniqueness,” the DCI stated.

Following their arrest, the suspects led detectives to their hideout in Manyanzani, Tala, Kangundo Sub-County, where authorities uncovered a backpack with a concealed compartment containing more cannabis. Additionally, detectives seized a digital scale and other incriminating documents.

The DCI noted that the bhang is believed to have been smuggled into the country through the Namanga border. The Tanzanian suspect is said to be a skilled handler, adept at packaging and disguising the drug for distribution.

Both suspects are in custody and will face charges in court. “The traffickers are in lawful custody and will be processed before facing the full force of the law,” the DCI added.

