2 notorious panga-wielding robbers arrested in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18- Detectives in Mombasa have arrested two suspects linked to a spate of robberies in the county.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two suspects Mohammed Ibrahim Shaban, 22, and Abdulaziz Ali Ogutu, 19, were smoked out of their hide out at Utange village where they were planning their next attack.

“The duo is believed to be behind a series of panga attacks including a violent robbery resulting in a fatal incident on July 18, 2024,” said DCI.

The two are linked to three separate robberies on September 14, 2024, in Majengo, Makupa and Tononoka.

Police recovered several items including a panga, 3 knives, 2 assorted mobile phones, two back packs, an ID card belonging to Yusuf Amani Yusuf among other items.

