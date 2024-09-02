2 Mpox Patients Discharged as 3 Remain Under Treatment

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 8  — Two patients diagnosed with Mpox have been successfully treated and discharged, while three others continue to receive medical care at various facilities, according to Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni.

PS Muthoni expressed optimism about the recovery of the remaining patients, stating, “We look forward to seeing them healed and returning to their families.” She highlighted that the Ministry of Health has heightened surveillance and screening at ports of entry to contain the spread of the disease.

Speaking at ACK Church in Kutus, Kirinyaga County, Muthoni emphasized the importance of personal safety and hygiene. She advised the public to avoid contact with individuals showing symptoms, refrain from sharing personal items like clothing or towels, and practice regular handwashing.

Muthoni also urged the public to limit travel to counties with a high prevalence of M-pox until the situation improves.

The PS called on the church to play an active role in raising awareness of public health measures, saying, “We have agreed with the church to continue educating people on good public health practices, with collaboration from our community health promoters.”

Kenya confirmed its fifth M-pox case on September 6, and the government announced plans to start administering vaccines for the disease by December. Health Director-General Patrick Amoth confirmed that Kenya will acquire 2 million doses from a Denmark-based manufacturer, prioritizing vulnerable populations for vaccination.

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

