2 KFS officers arrested for fraud in Garissa

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 25 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two Kenya Forest Officers in Garissa in crackdown on suspected fraud syndicate in Garissa and recover sh73,000 collected in a day.

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspects, Elphas Wesonga who is a Conservator and Ibrahim Hussein an accountant overpay casual employees engaged by the institution and later demand surrender of the overpaid money from the casuals for their personal use.

“Further, the officials have been depositing money in the casuals’ bank accounts disguised as legitimate payments then later order the workers to withdraw and hand over to them,” said EACC.

EACC reported that it is alleged the money collected in the syndicate is shared among the officers and their seniors.

The two were processed at EACC North Eastern Regional Offices in Garissa and booked at Garissa Police Station pending further processing.

