DCI noted the fire consumed nineteen bodies beyond recognition hence the necessity for DNA anaysis. Two pupils died in hospital while undergoind treatment/FILE

19 bodies from Endarasha Academy inferno matched to parents’ DNA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The DNA samples from nineteen bodies retrieved from the Hillside Endarasha Academy inferno have been matched with those of their parents.

According to government pathologist Johansen Oduor, the parents of the victims are now being contacted to collect the bodies.

“We have received the DNA results of the 21 victims of the Endarasha Hillside Academy fire. All of them have been identified through DNA. We are now in the process of contacting the parents, alongside a team comprising officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and professional counselors,” said Oduor.

Last week, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations announced the commencement of autopsies on the twenty-one bodies of the pupils who lost their lives in the infamous Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy.

DCI noted the fire consumed nineteen bodies beyond recognition hence the necessity for DNA analysis.

Two other pupils who died in hospital while undergoing treatment have also been identified.

The exercise began after the Government Chemists concluded collecting DNA samples for analysis to guide the identification of the deceased pupils.

Two pupils died in hospital while undergoing treatment.

“Meanwhile the investigating team is working round the clock recording statements from persons of interest, marking significant progress in this inquiry. Independent reports from several stakeholders will help in our investigations into the cause of the fire,” the agency said in a statement earlier.

