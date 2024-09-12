Connect with us

Police say the incident which occurred around 7:20 p.m. resulted in the deaths of all passengers in the van/COUTERSY

NATIONAL NEWS

12 killed in Nithi Bridge crash blamed on lane encroachment

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by lane encroachment by the van driver.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 — Twelve people lost their lives on Saturday following a crash involving a van and a pickup truck at Nithi Bridge on the Chuka-Meru Road in Tharaka Nithi County.

Police say the incident which occurred around 7:20 p.m. resulted in the deaths of all passengers in the van.

The victims included eight adult females, two adult males, and two teenagers.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by lane encroachment by the van driver.

“The accident happened when the driver of the motor vehicle failed to keep to his proper lane, hence colliding head-on with the Toyota pickup,” stated a police report obtained by Capital News on Sunday.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained a fracture to his right leg, while another passenger suffered head injuries and was referred to Chuka Referral Hospital for treatment.

All victims from the van are yet to be identified.

The bodies were transferred to the Chuka Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation, awaiting identification and autopsy.

Both vehicles, which extensively damaged in the crash, wer towed to Chogoria Police Station for inspection.

