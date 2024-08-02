Youngest CS nominee Eric Muuga worth Sh31mn from farming but owns no vehicle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Youngest nominee in the Cabinet Eric Muuga surprised legislators when he said owns no vehicle despite his net worth amounts to Sh31 million.

The Water Cabinet nominee told MPs his wealth mostly comprises of land assets and farming revenue in coffee, tea, bananas and miraa.

He revealed the details before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments during his vetting for the cabinet position.

“I don’t own a car,I have chosen to invest elsewhere,” the nominee responded to the question raised by Minority Leader Junet Mohammed.

Earlier, he stated that if approved for the Cabinet slot he will sort the perennial water shortage in the country especially in the marginalized areas that have suffered over the years.

Muuga told MPs he has vast experience in the sector having worked for nine years in water and sanitation sector saying his academic growth has mainly been specialized in water resources.

The 32-year-old Cabinet nominee who will serve as the youngest Cabinet Secretary once approved has a degree in water resources engineering for his Master’s Degree at the University of Nairobi.

“In the process of carrying out my daily activities, I have worked at all levels mostly in the private sector. I’ve worked and engaged with stakeholders to Water development works as a consultative,” he said.

Muuga boasted of having have worked in the public service on a consultancy basis with the Ministry of Water promising that once he takes office he will work accountability and integrity to weed out irregularities in the sector.

“During my work activities, I have developed a passion to ensure that every Kenyan in my little spot that I’ve served so far has access to water which is a human and constitutional right,” he said.

He was speaking before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during his vetting.

