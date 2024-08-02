Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Youngest CS nominee Eric Muuga worth Sh31mn from farming but owns no vehicle

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Youngest nominee in the Cabinet Eric Muuga surprised legislators when he said owns no vehicle despite his net worth amounts to Sh31 million.

The Water Cabinet nominee told MPs his wealth mostly comprises of land assets and farming revenue in coffee, tea, bananas and miraa.

He revealed the details before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments during his vetting for the cabinet position.

“I don’t own a car,I have chosen to invest elsewhere,” the nominee responded to the question raised by Minority Leader Junet Mohammed.

Earlier, he stated that if approved for the Cabinet slot he will sort the perennial water shortage in the country especially in the marginalized areas that have suffered over the years.

Muuga told MPs he has vast experience in the sector having worked for nine years in water and sanitation sector saying his academic growth has mainly been specialized in water resources.

The 32-year-old Cabinet nominee who will serve as the youngest Cabinet Secretary once approved has a degree in water resources engineering for his Master’s Degree at the University of Nairobi.

“In the process of carrying out my daily activities, I have worked at all levels mostly in the private sector. I’ve worked and engaged with stakeholders to Water development works as a consultative,” he said.

Muuga boasted of having have worked in the public service on a consultancy basis with the Ministry of Water promising that once he takes office he will work accountability and integrity to weed out irregularities in the sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“During my work activities, I have developed a passion to ensure that every Kenyan in my little spot that I’ve served so far has access to water which is a human and constitutional right,” he said.

He was speaking before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during his vetting.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto demands end to UDA wrangles to restore national unity

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – President William Ruto has called for an end to leadership wrangles within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Speaking...

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Testicle size scrutiny in KDF recruitment sparks debate at Duale vetting

Duale defended the decision, asserting that such dismissals were justified under current recruitment guidelines specific to the KDF.

30 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t look at my size, I am suitable for the post – Water Cabinet Secretary nominee Muuga

Muuga told MPs he has vast experience in the sector having worked for nine years

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale says he is worth Sh980mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Environment and Sanitation nominee Aden Duale says he is worth Sh980 million up from his Sh851 million net worth...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

No one in military leadership feared me, it was just my style-Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Environment and Sanitation Cabinet nominee has dismissed claims that he was shifted from the Ministry of Defense following complains...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will deal with Oloolua forest land grabbers – Duale

A number of titles belonging to big people including MPs will be revoked and I am ready to bear the consequences

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I can serve in any docket, Duale says on last minute swap with Tuya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Enviroment Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale has asserted he is ready to deliver in any ministerial docket within Cabinet...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya reaffirms commitment to mediate peace in South Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenya has reiterated its dedication to mediating peace and stability in South Sudan, as President William Ruto met with...

5 hours ago