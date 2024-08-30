Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a meeting held on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 120th anniversary of late leader Deng Xiaoping's birth. Other Party and State leaders also participated in the meeting. JU PENG/YAN YAN/XINHUA

World

Xi stresses China, Africa always a community with a shared future

Published

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) — China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Tuesday in a reply to scholars from 50 African countries.

In the letter, Xi noted that in the face of a volatile and intertwined world situation, China and Africa need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation more than ever before.

Xi encouraged the scholars to continue to provide intellectual support for building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future and safeguarding the common interests of the Global South.

Xi noted that not long ago, the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was successfully held, sounding a clarion call of the times to open up broad prospects for the Chinese modernization through further deepening reform.

The continuous development and growth of China that pursues peaceful development and is committed to reform and opening up will surely further strengthen the forces for world peace and international justice, and inject inexhaustible impetus into the process of global modernization, especially the development and revitalization of the Global South, Xi said.

The upcoming Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will bring together Chinese and African leaders once again to discuss China-Africa cooperation, which will open up even more splendid prospects for China-Africa relations, Xi said.

He raised his hope that based on the Dar es Salaam Consensus between China and Africa, both sides will step up research and exploration on the development path of Global South countries, China-Africa and South-South cooperation, and continue to provide important intellectual support for building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future and safeguarding the common interests of the Global South.

Gert Grobler, a former veteran diplomat of South Africa and honorary professor of the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, and 63 scholars from 50 African countries sent a joint letter to Xi, warmly congratulating on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, highly commending the historic achievements of the FOCAC, and expecting that the upcoming Summit of the FOCAC would write a new chapter in building a China-Africa community with a shared future and the joint modernization of the Global South.

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

FOCAC 2024: How Kenya Became a Beacon of China-Africa Partnership

As China and Africa prepare to meet in early September for the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, Kenya stands out as a success...

August 19, 2024

Top stories

China, Africa trade in intermediate goods grows 6.4 percent in Jan-July

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — China’s trade with Africa in intermediate goods posted 6.4 percent year-on-year growth in the first seven months of 2024,...

August 14, 2024

World

CPC’s reform resolution to aid world economic recovery: envoys in China

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) — The adoption of a reform resolution at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC)...

July 28, 2024

Fifth Estate

Global South applauds China’s reform benefits and future

“It’s very clear that China has entered a new era under President Xi Jinping. Reform is the hallmark of this new era and President...

July 26, 2024

World

China’s top political advisor urges implementation of reform measures from CPC plenum

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) — China’s top political advisor Wang Huning on Thursday called for efforts to implement reform measures outlined during the third...

July 26, 2024

World

China Focus: China makes all-out rescue, relief efforts after rain-triggered disasters cause severe casualties

The disaster disrupted traffic on roads and bridges, and cut off communications in the area.

July 21, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Xi meets Scholz, highlighting mutual benefits, win-win outcomes: China Daily

Xi emphasized the deep interconnection of the industrial and supply chains between the two countries as well as the high-level of market interdependence between...

April 16, 2024

CHINA DAILY

China to enhance coordination with Arab League: Chinese FM – China Daily

BEIJING, China March 30 — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Ahmed Mustafa Fahmy, new head of the League of Arab States’ China...

March 30, 2024