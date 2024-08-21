Xi says global south solidarity the ‘bedrock of China’s foreign policy’: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Aug 21 — President Xi Jinping has underlined solidarity and cooperation with developing nations as “the unshakeable bedrock of China’s foreign policy”, and called for joint efforts to build a world of peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and shared prosperity.

Addressing parliamentary leaders from various countries on Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi stressed China’s readiness to work with all nations, particularly the developing countries, to serve as a stabilizing force for peace, a pillar for open development, a contributor to global governance and a promoter of civilizational exchanges.

The parliamentary leaders gathered in Beijing to attend events commemorating the 40th anniversary of the affiliation of the National People’s Congress — China’s top legislature — to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a global organization of parliaments dedicated to promoting democratic governance, institutions and values. President Xi Jinping meets with foreign parliamentary leaders attending the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of China’s National People’s Congress’ affiliation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as the 2024 interregional seminar on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals for parliaments of developing countries, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Aug 20, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

The leaders included Tanzanian National Assembly Speaker Tulia Ackson, Namibian National Assembly Speaker Peter Katjavivi and Surinamese National Assembly Speaker Marinus Bee.

“Although we come from different continents separated by vast oceans, we are all members of the Global South. Despite the differences in our national conditions and circumstances, we are like-minded brothers and close partners,” Xi said.

Legislative bodies are responsible for and capable of helping to promote equal and trusting interstate relations, expand mutually beneficial development cooperation, and drive just and reasonable global governance, he said.

The president pledged China’s continued support for the NPC in strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the IPU, including steps to enhance the exchange of legislative and governance experiences and build up capacities to fulfill responsibilities on the basis of mutual respect for each other’s chosen development paths and systems of governance.

The parliamentary leaders expressed their deep appreciation for China’s consistent efforts to promote unity, trust, friendship and cooperation among the world’s parliaments.

Adrien Duval, speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, said the events have provided a crucial platform for discussions on modernizing the respective parliaments for the good of the nations and their people.

“We each have our own respective models of parliament, of democracy. But one thing we have in common is that we can really drive facilitation of access to people, for them to really come to understand and come to take part in governance and in the democratic process,” Duval said.

Ahmed Nihan Hussain Manik, bureau chief of the Parliament of the Maldives, said China has been playing a huge role as a member of the IPU for the last 40 years and in the global economy and global affairs.

“It’s important too for the world to learn more about China’s political system,” he said.

He added that China is a “great example” of how a socialist country is “able to assist the rest of the world without disturbing others’ peace of mind”.

