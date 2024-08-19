Connect with us

[Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn]

CHINA DAILY

Xi holds talks with Vietnam’s top leader To Lam in Beijing: China Daily

Xi welcomed Lam’s state visit to China and once again congratulated him on election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 19 — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, on Monday in Beijing.

China is the destination for Lam’s first overseas visit after taking office as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee. Xi said this fully reflects the great importance he attaches to the relations between the two parties and the two countries, as well as the high level and strategic nature of China-Vietnam relations.

[Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Xi expressed the willingness to establish good working relations and personal friendship with Lam to jointly guide the substantial development in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

