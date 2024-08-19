Xi holds talks with Vietnam’s top leader To Lam in Beijing: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Aug 19 — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese president, on Monday in Beijing.

Xi welcomed Lam’s state visit to China and once again congratulated him on election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

China is the destination for Lam’s first overseas visit after taking office as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee. Xi said this fully reflects the great importance he attaches to the relations between the two parties and the two countries, as well as the high level and strategic nature of China-Vietnam relations.

[Photo by Feng Yongbin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Xi expressed the willingness to establish good working relations and personal friendship with Lam to jointly guide the substantial development in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author