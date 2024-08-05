Xi greets Vietnam’s To Lam on election as party chief: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, China, Aug 5 — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has congratulated To Lam on his election as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

In a message sent on Saturday, Xi said he was glad to learn that Lam has been elected as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and would like to extend warm congratulations to Lam on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

In recent years, the CPV has implemented the spirit of the resolution of the party’s 13th National Congress, vigorously promoted party building, and pushed for new achievements in socialist construction and the cause of Doi Moi, the country’s economic reform policy, Xi said.

He expressed the belief that under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee, the whole of the CPV and the people of Vietnam will successfully fulfill the goals and tasks set forth by the party’s 13th National Congress, steadily advance preparations for the party’s 14th National Congress, and continue to march toward the goals set for the centenary of the CPV and the centenary of the country.

Noting that China and Vietnam are friendly socialist neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, Xi said that during his state visit to Vietnam in December, the two sides jointly announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, opening up a new journey and a new chapter in the relations between the two parties as well as the two countries.

Xi said he stands ready to work with Lam to guide substantial development in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, jointly carry forward their traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen strategic communication, and promote practical cooperation, in order to bring more benefits to the two peoples and make positive contributions to the cause of peace and the progress of mankind.

Xi added that he wishes Lam new achievements in his noble post.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author