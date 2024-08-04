Connect with us

Women root for Governor Wanga to be appointed ODM party deputy

The seat fell vacant after the ODM party released its top organs to form the broad based government of President William Ruto.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 4 – Kisumu women are pushing Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga to be appointed one of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party deputies.

Kisumu Deputy Speaker Nereah Okombo says it is time women were also given a chance to be at the apex of the party.

In the broad based government, former ODM Chairman John Mbadi was nominated to head the Ministry of Treasury, former Deputy party leader Hassan Joho, Ministry of Mining and Blue Economy while the second Deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, Ministry of Cooperatives.

Okombo says womens’ representation in the political parties is key and it is ripe for the ODM party to consider a woman for the position of party leader.

“The moment is now and we are throwing our weight behind Wanga to be considered for that position,” said Okombo.

The women drawn from 7 Sub Counties in Kisumu who addressed the press in Kisumu on Sunday noted that the presence of women in key party positions will bolster the strength of ODM party.

Okombo who represents Manyatta B Ward in Kisumu East Sub County says Wanga fits the bill owing to her dedication in the party, moreover, being the first woman in Nyanza region to clinch a gubernatorial contest.

“Wanga has shown quality leadership and we ask our party leader Raila Odinga to consider her for that position,” she added.

A former MCA, Caroline Ogot lauded the efforts of Raila for championing the two thirds gender rule noting that an opportunity has represented itself to continue with the crusade.

“Raila has been in the forefront to give space to women to lead in every political sphere, we ask him to again push the agenda through Wanga,” she said.

Ogot says Wanga in the apex of the ODM party will assist the party to address some bottlenecks that hinder the participation of women aspirants in the party.

She says women don’t want to be part of the menu but sit on the table and present their issues for discussions.

“Nobody can speak for us except us and Wanga is the right person owing to her track record,’ she said.

Ogot says the capability of Governor Wanga should be tested further in the ODM top brass position.

She says Wanga is accessible, young, and articulate, besides being development oriented, always pushing the agenda of women in the society.

