Woman Dies After Being Stabbed by Lover’s Wife in Uasin Gishu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 — A 45-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained after being attacked by the wife of the man she was allegedly having an affair with in Soy, Uasin Gishu, on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred when the suspect, Sally Cherono, a resident of Murukuywo village, confronted the woman with a knife. The victim was initially taken to Ziwa Level 5 Hospital for treatment before being referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret for specialized care.

“On August 26, 2024, the victim succumbed to her injuries while awaiting surgery,” a police report obtained by Capital News stated.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect’s husband, Shadrack Kipyego, 36, who is currently at large, had brought the victim from Ziwa Machine Centre and concealed her in his younger brother’s house. Cherono reportedly grew suspicious and attacked the couple.

“A fight ensued, and the victim was stabbed in the chest. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries,” police said.

Cherono is currently in custody and will be arraigned in court. Detectives have recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife, believed to be the murder weapon, which has been kept as evidence. The body of the deceased is at MTRH morgue, awaiting a postmortem examination.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

