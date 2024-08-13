Wiper Party to Support Generation Z Candidates for 2027 Elections, Says Senator Maanzo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has hinted that the Wiper party plans to support youths from the Generation Z Movement who aspire to run for various positions in the 2027 general elections.

Senator Maanzo stated that the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party is open to welcoming new members from Generation Z who are interested in running for office.

He encouraged Gen Z individuals to register as voters with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to participate in the political process and join political parties of their choice ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We want to encourage the Gen Zs to register as voters and join political parties. Wiper is prepared to support all Gen Z candidates who seek to run for office and have faced obstacles forming their own parties. We can sponsor them for various positions,” he said.

Senator Maanzo also noted that the youths, who have recently protested against the ruling Kenya Kwanza regime, will have the chance to elect new leaders in the next general elections who will better represent their interests.

He added, “With two years remaining until the next elections, Kenyans dissatisfied with their MPs can start recall efforts by collecting signatures. Once the IEBC is reconstituted, voters will have the opportunity to recall non-performing representatives.”

In July 2024, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) rejected the applications of ten Gen Z political party names for lacking inclusivity. The rejected names included Gen-Z Movement, Gen-Z National Movement, Gen-Z Alliance Movement, Gen-Z Democratic Movement, Gen-Z People’s Alliance, Gen Z United Movement, Gen-Z People’s Movement, Gen-Z Political Party, Gen-Z Democratic Party, and Gen-Z Alliance Party.

