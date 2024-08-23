Why security in the Great Lakes is critical to Rwanda: Govt Spokesperson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — Rwanda says it has the “most to lose” if the Great Lakes Region descends into chaos as a result of the ongoing conflict in Eastern DRC where the Congolese forces are battling M23 rebels.

Speaking to Capital News during a recent visit to Kigali, Government Spokesperson Yolande Makolo expained the East African nation led by President Paul Kagame would do whatever it takes to ensure its safety and preserve the stability it has built since its recovery from the devastating 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, which resulted in the loss of at least 800,000 lives.

Makolo said that Kigali will not allow anyone to reverse the gains made in the country over the last three decades and will “selfishly protect” itself from the existing threats over the ongoing tiff with Kinshasa.

“No one benefits more from peace than we do, because we know what is like to be in conflict. We are 30 years out from genocide that almost destroyed this country, so we know the value of peace and we have fought hard not only for peace but for unity among our people,” Makolo told Capital News.

She noted that President Kagame’s plans for the next five years hinge on Rwanda’s security, asserting that the country is enhancing its security posture, especially along its borders, to prevent spillover from the DRC conflict.

“We are serious about this; which means that we have deployed heavily along our border with the DRC and we have put defensive measures to ensure that the conflict that is happening in the DRC especially with the FDLR , these are the genocidaire who left Rwanda in 1994 after committing genocide here,” she added.

‘Want it (peace) so it works’

Makolo cited DRC’s support of FDLR rebel group and its integration in the DRC Army.

She said that Kigali strives to live peacefully with all her neighbors and is willing work together on issues that affect the citizens in the region.

To achieve peace, Makolo explained, all the parties involved have “to want it so that it works”.

While lauding Kenya for its role in peace efforts, Makolo said all involved parties should take advantage of the ceasefire achieved by the East African Community Regional Forces (EACRF) during its mission in DRC to implement proposed regional solutions.

“Kenya sent forces to Eastern DRC, that was a huge contribution. Now we have a ceasefire which is the best opportunity we have for political solution to the problem of the conflict in the DRC,” Yolanda said adding that the conflict cannot be addressed militarily.

Makolo added that Rwanda equally does not want to see conflict in the DRC.

She noted that Rwanda currently hosts 100, 000 Congolese most of them Tutsi refugees because they cannot go back to DRC given the deteriorating security situation.

“We’ve been hosting them here, some of them for more than 25 years, they need to go home in safety and with dignity,” she added.

Commenting on the criticisms from the United Nations, the United States, and the DRC President Félix Tshisekedi over allegations of Rwanda backing the M23 rebels, Makolo stated that “it doesn’t matter what narrative is out there” but maintained that Kigali will not relent in its security efforts.

Border patrols

She further denied reports of Rwandan forces operating inside DRC explaining that Kigali’s only deployed the military to the border with DRC to prevent conflict from crossing over.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep Rwandans safe and we will not seek permission from anyone to do whatever it takes to keep Rwandans safe in an area where the Congolese armed forces are collaborating and fighting with the FDLR genocidaire, they are fighting with the Wazalendo, these are illegal armed militias,” Makolo stated.

She further alleged that rebel groups are fighting together with European mercenaries and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces.

SADC States deployed troops on December 15, 2023, after the EACRF formally ended its mission to DRC with the last batch of the multinational security force leaving on December 21.

“This is what is happening a stone throw from our border, we are talking about a few kilometres. So we will do whatever it takes to ensure that conflict doesn’t cross over,” she maintained.

On whether she sees an end to the tussle with Kinshasa, Makolo said Kigali is “optimistic”.

Constant mediation

She said that Kigali is engaging constantly with the mediators to find achieve a lasting solution to the conflict.

“We are always open to dialogue,” she maintained.

Tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa are at their peak, with President Kagame launching a jab at Tshisekedi on August 11, accussing him of “not doing what is needed” to address the deteriorating security situation in the Central African nation.

Speaking after he was sworn in for a fourth term in office, Kagame said that peace in the Eastern DRC cannot be achieved without Kinshasa’s willingness to support the efforts.

“Peace in the region is a priority for Rwanda. Yet it has been lacking, particularly in Eastern DRC. But peace can’t be delivered by anyone, from anywhere no matter how powerful when the party directly concerned does not do what is needed,” Kagame said in a veiled attack to President Tsishekedi.

Kagame maintained that without the cooperation of Kinshasa, the “sincere mediation efforts by the mandated regional leaders cannot work as intended”.

He was referring to regional peace initiatives, including the EAC-led Nairobi Process and the Angola-led Luanda processes, spearheaded by former Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta and Angola’s President Joao Lourenco.

He lauded regional leaders including President William Ruto for their efforts to address the situation in the DRC.

“I want to thank President of Angola and President of Kenya William Ruto among others for everything they have done and continue to do,” he said.

