Why Gender CS nominee Stella Lang’at failed vetting test

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has rejected the nomination of Stella Lang’at as President William Ruto’s nominee for Gender, citing her failure to demonstrate strategic planning and cultural sensitivity.

The committee recommended Lang’at’s rejection, noting her current role as Director of Administration in the Ministry of Interior, in a report tabled for House debate on Wednesday.

“The nominee is unsuitable for the position to which she was nominated as she was unable to respond in a satisfactory manner to the queries raised during the approval hearing related to Gender, Heritage and Culture,” the report states.

The report, presented by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, cleared the rest of President Ruto’s Cabinet nominees.

The committee generated the report after concluding approval hearings on Sunday, having vetted twenty Cabinet nominees.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the report later on Wednesday before taking a vote to adopt, reject, or amend it accordingly.

Once approved, the names will be forwarded to the President for appointment.

If a nominee is rejected, the President must submit a new name for vetting.

Records show that the Appointing Committee, tasked with vetting Cabinet Secretary nominees, received 1,300 submissions against the individuals.

Out of the 1,300 submissions, House Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who is also the Appointment Committee Chairperson, stated that 1,087 were in accordance with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution and Section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011.

The Speaker highlighted that the rest of the submissions generally opposed the appointment of more than one nominee, and some were unrelated to the vetting exercise.

The presentation of the report came as the United States called for the rejection of candidates with integrity issues amid sustained protests pushing for accountability in government.

The Embassy made the statement on Thursday when the National Assembly Committee began vetting President Ruto’s Cabinet nominees.

