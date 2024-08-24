We must all support our former prime minister, Ruto says of Raila AUC bid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President William Ruto has called for a collective support for Opposition Leader Raila’s Odinga African Union Commission top seat bid saying it will be a win for all Kenyans.

As the African Union prepares for its upcoming leadership elections, Kenya finds itself at a pivotal moment on the continental stage.

President Ruto has emphasized the importance of national unity and collective effort in ensuring Kenya’s success in securing the influential position.

“We have an opportunity to produce the next AUC Chairman and we must work together because it’s not a position that belongs to a person but our collective responsibility. Therefore we must all support our former prime minister,” he said.

The upcoming election for the African Union Commission Chairman presents a critical opportunity for Kenya to assert its influence and drive the agenda for Africa’s future.

President Ruto has highlighted the strategic importance of this role, emphasizing the need for a leader who can navigate the complexities of continental leadership and advance Africa’s interests on the global stage.

“It’s a position that we give us an opportunity to serve at that level. We have confidence that our former prime minister has requisite experience understanding and knowledge to provide leadership for the continent. Our continent is our future market and therefore we must position ourselves,” President Ruto said.

Kenya settled on the former Prime Minister as its nominee for the race to succeed Moussa Faki who has held the position since March 2017.

President Ruto is expected to formally unveil the former premier as the country’s candidate for the chairmanship of the AUC on Tuesday August 27 in Nairobi, marking the official launch of his campaigns across the continent.Odinga is contesting for seat alongside Djibouti Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssou, former Mauritius Foreign Minister Anil Kumarsingh Gayan, and Richard James Randriamandrato, a former Madagascar Foreign Minister.

After the panel vets and endorses the candidates, they will have to attend a public televised debate to discuss their visions.

Eligible AU member states will then vote for their preferred candidate in February 2025 in a secret ballot.

The outright winner must get at least two-thirds of the votes of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

If not, several rounds are taken, in which the winner gets a simple majority.Kenya has since received endorsement from a number of countries including Uganda, Rwanda, Ghana, Zimbabwe and lately Algeria.

The endorsement from Algeria came after President William Ruto held discussions with Algerian President Tebboune Amadjid during the G7 meeting in Apulia, Italy.

“I have held a discussion with President Tebboune Amadjid, Algeria, on the sidelines of G7 meeting in Apulia, Italy, who has pledged support for Kenya’s Africa Union Commission chairmanship bid,” President Ruto said on June 14.

