We faced threats, intimidation in our oversight role, MCA tells Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The third impeachment motion seeking to remove Governor Kawira Mwangaza from office was marred by threats and intimidation, the Senate was told.

Nominated Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Zipporah Kinya, who sponsored the impeachment motion, informed Senators that on the eve of the proceedings, some ward representatives were forced to spend the night in the chambers due to fears that roads would be barricaded to prevent them from prosecuting the motion.

“We stayed in the county assembly for security reasons. There were numerous threats against us,” Kinya told the Senate.

Kinya, the first witness to testify, alleged that supporters of Governor Mwangaza attempted to set fire to the Meru County Assembly at 3 a.m. while the MCAs were inside.

“A petrol bomb was thrown onto the roof of the county assembly. Someone climbed onto the roof of Meru law courts and hurled it,” she recounted.

“I was unable to put on my shoes as I ran out. We could see the fire, but the sergeant-at-arms intervened and managed to contain the situation,” Kinya narrated.

In their testimony, the Meru County Assembly presented CCTV footage showing an attempted arson attack at the home of the motion’s mover.

It is alleged that unknown individuals tried to set fire to the compound of the nominated MCA at the cow shed area in the early hours of the night, days before the impeachment motion was to be heard by the county assembly.

“Someone came and poured petrol before igniting the fire through a neighbor’s fence. The watchman heard the commotion and found the fire already lit,” Kinya said.

The Deputy Majority Leader also claimed that a county employee, whom she did not name, attempted to interfere with the public participation process concerning the governor’s removal.

“An employee from the Governor’s office, known as Gachigi, threatened people not to participate in the public participation exercise,” Kinya added.

The motion’s sponsor emphasized that the grounds for this third impeachment attempt are based on factual concerns, not a witchhunt, asserting that Governor Mwangaza’s actions have deprived Meru residents of the benefits of devolution.

“Even if we have to impeach her again and again, we will do so because it’s the law, and we cannot allow the people of Meru to suffer,” the Deputy Majority Leader affirmed.

