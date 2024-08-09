Connect with us

Wanjigi sues DPP, IG over ‘politically motivated’ raid on Muthaiga residence

He claimed that the actions were designed to "embarrass and intimidate" him, potentially causing psychological distress.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has sued the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli over what he terms as a ‘politically motivated’ raid on his Muthaiga residence.

In his lawsuit, Wanjigi accuses the IG and DPP of several violations, including forcibly entering his home and attempting to arrest him without lawful justification.

“I believe that the Respondent has no legitimate grounds in attempting to arrest me or link me whatsoever to the alleged discovered items or even searching my premises and/or preferring criminal charges against me,” Wanjigi stated in an affidavit.

He further claimed that the actions of the authorities were designed to “embarrass and intimidate” him, potentially causing psychological distress.

Wanjigi is seeking the court’s intervention, requesting that the actions of the DPP and IG be declared unconstitutional, as he argues they infringe upon his rights.

Additionally, the businessman is calling for the DPP and IG to be held liable for any damages resulting from the raid.

The raid on Wanjigi’s home was part of a police operation launched after authorities accused him of sponsoring anti-government protests.

On Thursday, officers reportedly searched Wanjigi’s Nairobi residence after tracking a vehicle that had been abandoned outside his home.

The police allege that Wanjigi is connected to the Nane Nane protests, which were held on August 8, claiming he was seen distributing money to youths on Limuru Road to fund the demonstrations.

 The protests, primarily led by Gen Z youth, have been ongoing since June, with participants demanding better governance.

The protests have resulted in the deaths of more than 60 people, many of whom were shot during confrontations with the police.

Yesterday, Nairobi experienced a heavy police presence as officers dispersed demonstrators using tear gas on key streets, including Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, and Kimathi Street.

Roadblocks were also set up on major roads leading to the Central Business District (CBD), such as Waiyaki Way, Thika Road, Jogoo Road, and Uhuru Highway, as a response to the protests.

Comments
