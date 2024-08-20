Connect with us

Wanjigi protests arrest, wants plea taking deferred

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s lawyers have protested against his arrest and now want his plea taking to be deferred.

The lawyers led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Paul Muite, John Khaminwa also want police cited for contempt.

According to the lawyers, the order of the superior court has never been set aside or appealed against it by the state.

They stated that the action by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is in violation of Wanjigi’s rights and an abuse of power.

The defence lawyers urged the court to defer plea taking against their client to enable them pursue the contempt application filed before the High court against the inspector general of Police, the firearm licensing board, and the DCI.

They further submitted that the high court did find former DCI director George Kinoti in contempt of court and was subsequently sent to civil jail to serve 4 months.

Wanjigi’s arrest comes after the cancellation of his firearm license without giving a notice.

