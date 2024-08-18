Wanga takes over as ODM National Chairperson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has named Homabay governor Gladys Wanga as the Party’s new National Chairperson.

In a statement, ODM’s executive director Odour Ong’wen said the decision was made by the Central Committee in the National Executive Committee.

The Central Committee had proposed governor Wanga as its new National Chairperson in fresh changes to fill vacancies left behind by top officials who resigned to take up Cabinet roles.

“On August 9, 2024, the Central Committee made changes in the National Executive Committee, where H.E. Gladys Wanga was named the National Chairperson of the ODM Party,” he stated.

The party also named Hamilton Orata as the acting chairperson of Homa Bay County Coordinating Committee, taking over from Wanga until new elections are held.

Wanga who previously was the chairperson of Homa Bay County Coordinating Committee now officially takes over from John Mbadi who was appointed by President William Ruto as the Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

“Under Articles 15 and 50 of the ODM Party Constitution, Governor Wanga vacates the position of County Chairperson, and Vice Chairperson H.E. Hamilton Orata takes over in an acting capacity until elections are held,” he stated.

