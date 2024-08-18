Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga takes over as ODM National Chairperson

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has named Homabay governor Gladys Wanga as the Party’s new National Chairperson.

In a statement, ODM’s executive director Odour Ong’wen said the decision was made by the Central Committee in the National Executive Committee.

The Central Committee had proposed governor Wanga as its new National Chairperson in fresh changes to fill vacancies left behind by top officials who resigned to take up Cabinet roles.

“On August 9, 2024, the Central Committee made changes in the National Executive Committee, where H.E. Gladys Wanga was named the National Chairperson of the ODM Party,” he stated.

The party also named  Hamilton Orata as the acting  chairperson of Homa Bay County Coordinating Committee, taking over from Wanga  until new elections are held. 

Wanga who previously was the chairperson of Homa Bay County Coordinating Committee now officially takes over from John Mbadi who was appointed by President William Ruto as the Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

 “Under Articles 15 and 50 of the ODM Party Constitution, Governor Wanga vacates the position of County Chairperson, and Vice Chairperson H.E. Hamilton Orata takes over in an acting capacity until elections are held,” he stated.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Azimio leaders rally behind Kalonzo as they disown Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – A section of Azimio leaders have rallied behind Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka even as they disowned opposition leder Raila...

17 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parents to pay only 5 percent fees for University Band 1 students in new funding model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Government’s scholarship for students joining Universities under the Band one category will cover up to 70 percent according to...

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Aviation Workers Union postpones planned strike to allow for talks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has postponed its planned strike for two weeks to allow for talks over...

46 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto defends University funding model

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – President William Ruto has defended the new university funding model, emphasizing its consideration for students’ varying levels of vulnerability....

57 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police called in to avert chaos between rival groups at Kao La Amani AIC, Eldoret

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 18 – Police were on Sunday called in to avert chaos between rival factions at the Kao La Amani African Inland...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt urges public not to share photos of suspected mpox cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Ministry of Health has warned the public against sharing photos of suspected cases of Monkeypox (Mpox) disease. Public...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Norwegian woman claims she was assaulted, robbed in Kilimani, cops not helping

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – A Norwegian woman has protested police inaction in a case she says she was assaulted by three women and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt expanding availability of clean water across the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The government is increasingly making clean drinking water accessible to more Kenyans, President William Ruto has said.  The President...

2 hours ago