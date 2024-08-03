Wandayi reveals he is worth Sh530mn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3-Energy Cabinet Secretary nominee Opiyo Wandayi’s net worth now stands at Sh530 million in revelations made before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments during his vetting.

The Former Minority Leader told the House team chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula that his portfolio comprises of land, cash, real estate, and farms, among other assets.

“The net worth comprises of a little cash, real estate and farms all over in Siaya and Narok plots in Kitengela and rentals in Migori, and in Kangundo Road in Nairobi,”he revealed.

He expressed his suitability in the post boasting that his academic, professional, and parliamentary experience as proof his is cut for the position.

Wandayi has pledged to collaborate closely with the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) to achieve last-mile connectivity across the country.

Wandayi noted that the overlapping mandates of the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) and REREC have hindered the implementation of rural electrification programs in Kenya.

“There is still competition between KPLC and REREC in last-mile connectivity. KPLC should be profit-driven and should not compete with REREC in areas where REREC has a clear mandate,” Wandayi stated.

“I will work to reduce this overlap and empower REREC to focus on last-mile connections, allowing KPLC to concentrate on its core functions.”

Addressing the issue of power outages, the Ugunja MP assured the committee that he would expedite the development of transmission lines, especially in regions frequently affected by blackouts, including the western part of the country.

“I will fast-track the development of transmission lines with the necessary capacity to evacuate power and deliver it to consumers,” he said.

Once confirmed in the energy docket, Wandayi committed to ensuring the completion and commissioning of the Turkwel-Ortum-Kitale power line.

“In Western Kenya, I will ensure that the Turkwel-Ortum-Kitale line is completed and commissioned as quickly as possible,” Wandayi promised.

The former Majority Leader emphasized that he would prioritize seeking funding from the country’s development partners to accelerate the completion of power lines and modernize electrical infrastructure.

“We face challenges in evacuating power from generators to end users due to insufficient transmission capacity. We will work closely with REREC and Kenya Power to expedite the modernization of the infrastructure,” Wandayi said.

