February 28, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

US Embassy stresses need to uphold integrity as CS nominees vetting kicks off

In its statement, the embassy reaffirmed its support for Kenya’s commitment to democratic values and good governance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – The United States government has called on the Kenyan authorities to ensure that individuals nominated for Cabinet Secretary positions possess the necessary qualifications and integrity before they assume office.

This message was conveyed by the US Embassy in Kenya via a statement on X shortly before the National Assembly began its vetting process for Cabinet nominees on Thursday.

“As Kenyans look ahead to the vetting of Cabinet nominees beginning Thursday, we recognize the importance of integrity in public service and the National Assembly’s vital role in upholding Chapter Six of Kenya’s Constitution,” the embassy emphasized.

Chapter Six of the Kenyan Constitution mandates that all state officers adhere to the highest standards of integrity, competence, and diligence.

It is designed to promote accountability, transparency, and ethical conduct in public service, underscoring the necessity of these principles for a stable and prosperous nation.

The US Embassy highlighted that upholding these constitutional standards is crucial for fostering a transparent and effective government.

The role of the National Assembly in this vetting process is essential to ensuring that only individuals with exemplary ethical standards are entrusted with public office.

Public reaction to the embassy’s statement has been mixed, with many Kenyans voicing concerns about some of the Cabinet nominees who have faced allegations of corruption and questions regarding their integrity.

Citizens are calling for a rigorous vetting process to guarantee that only those with clean records and a strong commitment to ethical governance are appointed to these key positions.

The vetting process will involve 22 nominees, including 10 from the previous Cabinet, who will appear before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments starting today and continuing through Sunday.

