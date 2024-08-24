UoN students protest over new funding model, missing leader

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – The University of Nairobi (UoN) students staged protests on Saturday over their missing leader and the new university funding model.

The students blocked Uhuru Highway, leading to the deployment of anti-riot police.

Clashes ensued as the police attempted to clear the road, causing significant traffic disruptions.

The missing student leader, Madzao Rocha, is believed to have been abducted by the police, sparking further outrage.

Rocha had opposed the controversial university funding model.

The University Student Association’s Secretary General, Ramesh Saxena, has since demanded his immediate release.

“An injury to one comrade is an injury to all comrades and no one shall no peace till the President is back with us,” said Saxena.

