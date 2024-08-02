UDA Founding Members Association, staff cheer Malala’s ouster

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Cleophas Malala’s ouster as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General on Friday sparked excitement among a faction of members who orchestrated his downfall.

Led by Joe Khalende, the party’s Founding Members Association lauded the move, calling it timely.

Malala, accused of sabotaging the ruling party and indirectly opposing President William Ruto’s agenda, was formally replaced by Vice Chairperson Hassan Omar, who will serve on an interim basis.

“We laud the decision by the governing and policy-making organ of the party to remove the disgraceful former Secretary General. We wish him well in his next steps,” said Khalende.

Welcoming Omar’s temporary appointment, Khalende urged him to immediately revive key party initiatives that Malala was accused of obstructing, including grassroots elections and audits of staff and procurement processes.

Khalende urged the party members to “join hands in helping the party leaders to unite the country and articulate the Bottom Up Economic Agenda (BETA).”

Malala’s unceremonious ouster sparked jubilation among staff at the party headquarters.

President William Ruto – party leader – has since called for an end to the leadership wrangles.

“For us to be able to work together, there is no need for small competition amongst ourselves. Let us all focus on uniting Kenyans,” he said on Friday during a tour of Baringo County.

