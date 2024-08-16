UDA Founders push for Malala’s expulsion amid ouster dispute

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala’s troubles continue to mount following his unceremonious ouster on August 2, 2024.

The UDA founding members, who played a key role in his removal, are now pushing for his permanent expulsion from the party.

Led by Chairperson Joe Khalende, they accuse Malala of spreading falsehoods about his ouster and tarnishing the reputations of senior party officials.

Malala had claimed on Thursday that UDA Chairperson Cecil Mbarire and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah orchestrated his removal due to his ties with Deputy Party Leader and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“The statement is outrageous should be treated with contempt it merits,” Khalende said.

Malala alleged that Mbarire and Ichung’wah were also involved in a plot to impeach Deputy President Gachagua—a move he opposed, which he claims led to a rift within the party.

In response, Khalende dismissed Malala’s accusations, describing them as the desperate actions of a man on his way out, further justifying the push for his expulsion.

“UDA Founders Association has consistently questioned Malalah’s temperament, leadership gait, sense of judgement and loyalty. We have since been vindicated by the belligerent tone of his statement,” Khalende said.

Khalende stressed that Malala’s “preposterous statement” only reinforced their long-held suspicion that he was undermining the party from within.

Disloyalty and attempts to sabotage the agenda of President William Ruto, the party leader, were key reasons for Malala’s ouster. Despite this, Malala continues to dispute his removal and has vowed to seek redress.

Already, Malala has filed a petition to the party’s Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC) challenging his ouster, a move the UDA Founding Members have vowed to counter.

“The Founders and millions of Party members will not allow the peace and tranquility enjoyed at the Party to be soiled by self- seeking political losers,”Khalende said.

Malala was replaced by the party’s Vice Chairperson Hassan Omar who has been serving on an interim basis.

