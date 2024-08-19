Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Uasin Gishu DG Barorot quits to take up CEO post at international ICT firm

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor has resigned from his role after serving two years under Governor Jonathan Bii.

In an official confirmation, Barorot said that he quit to take an international role in the Information and Communication Technology space.

Barorot said Monday that he believes the new role would accord him an opportunity to better serve his community and the country at large.

“There is a major transformation going on called artificial intelligence which will be part and parcel of our lives as we make the world a better place for all of us,” Barorot said noting that he leaves office with his head “very high” because of successes he’s achieved alongside governor Bii in the past two years.

“Looking at being a player or a catalyst in that space of technology is the reason why I have decided to take that role, though in the private sector, it will take a catalytic role in ensuring that  technology, digitization, artificial intelligence as it is being embraced in Kenya and beyond in this region, that I play a part.”

While thanking Governor Bii and the Uasin Gishu residents for giving him an opportunity to serve them, DG Barorot reiterated that he has “worked very well with Governor Jonathan Bii” since they took office in September 2022.

He clarified that his decision has nothing to do with strained relations between the two but to get back in the industry that he has been part of for “many years”.

“To remove all this rumors. This is an opportunity that I have gotten, and I have weighed pros and cons and there is a large thing which will be beneficial to the country and large including Uasin Gishu  that I have decided to take this other responsibility within the private sector in ICT,” he said.

The outgoing DG stated that his journey in the public service was “amazing” saying that he’ll the miss county employees whom he lauded as professionals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Barorot called on the county employees and members of the county assembly to strive to work together regardless of their differences.

