2 Children Burnt to Death in Nairobi’s Umoja 3 Estate Fire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Two children lost their lives on Thursday night after a fire broke out at a residential block in Umoja 3 estate, Nairobi.

According to witnesses, the fire started around 9 p.m. in one of the houses and quickly spread to neighbouring units.

The children aged 4 to 5 years were reportedly alone in their home when the blaze erupted, and rescuers were unable to reach them in time.

The fire left dozens of residents homeless as their homes and belongings were destroyed. Several shops and other businesses in the affected buildings were also damaged. The aftermath of fire that razed houses in Umoja 3 estate in Nairobi on August 29, 2024, killing at least two children. /Photo-PURITY WANGECHI

Fire incidents are common in Nairobi, with hardly two weeks going by without a fire at a residential house or market.

Last month, a fire destroyed Toi Market, leaving traders with massive losses.

Similar incidents have occurred in Gikomba and other markets, with investigations often pointing to either an electrical fault or conspiracy by rival traders.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has pledged to support the affected traders.

