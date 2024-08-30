Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Two children were burnt to death when fire razed houses in Nairobi's Umoja 3 estate on August 29, 20-24. Photo-PURITY WANGECHI

Top stories

2 Children Burnt to Death in Nairobi’s Umoja 3 Estate Fire

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Two children lost their lives on Thursday night after a fire broke out at a residential block in Umoja 3 estate, Nairobi.

According to witnesses, the fire started around 9 p.m. in one of the houses and quickly spread to neighbouring units.

The children aged 4 to 5 years were reportedly alone in their home when the blaze erupted, and rescuers were unable to reach them in time.

The fire left dozens of residents homeless as their homes and belongings were destroyed. Several shops and other businesses in the affected buildings were also damaged.

The aftermath of fire that razed houses in Umoja 3 estate in Nairobi on August 29, 2024, killing at least two children. /Photo-PURITY WANGECHI

Fire incidents are common in Nairobi, with hardly two weeks going by without a fire at a residential house or market.

Last month, a fire destroyed Toi Market, leaving traders with massive losses.

Similar incidents have occurred in Gikomba and other markets, with investigations often pointing to either an electrical fault or conspiracy by rival traders.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has pledged to support the affected traders.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Sticky Post

Sakaja pledges 20 modern markets in Nairobi by 2027 to boost trade

Some of the markets under construction include Kahawa West, Mutuini among others projected to be completed by end of the year.

21 hours ago

County News

Nairobi enrolls 60 more schools for subsidized meals

The schools enrolled include; Aga Khan Primary, Bahati Day Nursery, Bohra Day Primary, Central Day Nursery, Cheleta Primary, Chemi Chemi, Dandora Day Nursery, Eastleigh...

2 days ago

County News

City Hall to scale up central kitchens to 17 sub-counties

City Hall is projecing to reach over 310,000 students, significantly bolstering the county’s efforts to ensure no child in Nairobi goes to school hungry.

August 19, 2024

County News

CBD vendor busted for stashing food trays in public toilet

Nairobi County officials made the alarming discovery on Friday during a surprise inspection aimed at curbing unsanitary practices among food vendors in the city.

August 16, 2024

County News

Sakaja roots for youth inclusion, lauds Gen Z-led clamour for reforms

Speaking at the Africa Youth Forum 2024 in Nairobi on Thursday, Sakaja emphasized the importance of including the youth in government decision making processes.

August 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Court outlaws masks for police officers handling protests

Justice Mwamuye also ordered the police not to obscure the identification, registration or markings of any vehicle while dealing with persons who is or...

August 14, 2024

crime

Police seek clues amid mystery of lifeless body along Ngong Road

Police found an unstained knife and a crutch next to the body of the victim which had no visible injuries.

August 7, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja reshuffles City Hall Cabinet, replaces County Secretary

Analo retained his substantive role as Chief Officer of Urban Planning and Development.

August 6, 2024