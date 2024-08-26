TSC to pay new raised salaries to all teachers by Aug 30

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Teachers Service Commission now says it will settle new raised salaries to all teachers by August 30.

Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia stated that the payment will be backdated to July after Govt released 13 billion Shillings for phase two of current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The development came even as Teachers who are members of Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers began picketing at their various offices across the country.

Union Secretary General Akello Misori indicated that the National Governing Council approved the industrial action, after the government failed to address members’ grievances by the expiry of the Strike Notice.

However, the Kenya National Union of Teachers has called off the planned strikes ahead of schools’ re-opening.

