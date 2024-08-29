TSC rejects KUPPET’s request for talks to end ongoing strike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 –The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has rejected the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) request to end the on-going strike.

In a letter addressed to the KUPPET Secretary Akelo Misori the Commission maintained that the Union must call off the work boycott in compliance with the court order issued on Tuesday calling off the strike.

Cavin Anyour, TSC Director of Legal labour and industrial relations urged the Union to call off the strike that could paralyze learning activities stating that the commission has already resolved all the grievances previously raised by the union.

He said the decision will give way for a fresh round of talks that will address any further challenges raised by the teachers Union.

“It is the Commission’s position that the Union complies with the order of the court and withdraw the ongoing industrial action to enable parties to continue with the bipartite negotiations on any unresolved grievances,” he said.

The Teachers Service Commission stated that the government released funds amounting to Sh13.5 billion for the implementation of the second phase of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) including payments of teacher’s salaries arrears starting July 1 2024.

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Boss Francis Atwoli also urged the Commission to negotiate a return-to-work formula with teachers allied to the KUPPET union accusing TSC of threatening the tutors with the court order to stop their strike.

Atwoli asserted that the court order would have been effective only if it was issued before the teachers downed their tools.

“TSC should humble themselves and get into negotiations table with KUPPET for the purpose of signing the return-to-work formula as there is already a commitment from the government. If TSC can’t get to negotiations then the strike continues,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi issued an order stopping the secondary school teachers’ strike after the Teachers Service Commission lodged an application on Monday, August 26.

The court directed the teachers’ allied KUPPET union to return to work pending further orders on September 5 2024.

About The Author