Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Treetops Hotel in Aberdares Forest reopened after extensive renovations

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The historic Treetops Hotel nestled in the heart of Kenya’s lush Aberdares Forest has reopened after an extensive renovation exercise.

The lodge founded in 1932 was etched into the annals of Kenya’s history when Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II, stayed at the lodge during a visit to Kenya.

The princess’s stay coincided with the death of her father, King George VI, and her ascension to the British throne elevated its status to a “Royalty” hotel.

Speaking during the opening ceremony Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua underscored the importance of the hotel in the protection of the regions diverse ecosystem.

“This is where our great and gallant Mau Mau fighters fought for our liberation. We need to protect the flora and fauna and open up economic opportunities for this region and beyond. The Aberdare is rich and has exotic places and I am happy it will be anchored once again around Treetops,” he said.

Gachagua further expressed the need for more local investment in the tourism sector and inclusion of the Gen Z demographic noting that the there was great potential for domestic tourism.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan noted the hotel’s significance to Kenyan and British historical ties.

“Treetops has a very special place for our royal family and for the British people. It was fit for a princess when the late Queen came it is now truly fit for a Queen. I hope many people will come to enjoy it,” said Wigan.

Treetops lay dormant for three years after the Covid pandemic before coming under new management and renovation.

According to the new proprietor Dr. Keith Ikinu, the lodge will support local conservation projects and sustainable tourism practices in collaboration with various wildlife organizations.

“This is an emotional endeavour for me. The closure of this hotel had a negative economic effect on the community. Our intention is to revive the tourism circuit around Mount Kenya while opening up the hotel to domestic tourists.” Dr Ikinu Said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Located 17 kilometers from Nyeri town, it has a capacity of 70 guests with 36 rooms and boasts of the exquisite “Princess room” where Queen Elizabeth stayed.

It still retains its rustic timeless charm while embracing modernization and addition of luxurious amenities, ensuring that guests could enjoy both comfort and an unparalleled connection to nature.

Guests can enjoy game drives, nature walks and also sample the hotel’s dining experiences and gift shop.

Its elevated “Treetops” treehouse-style accommodations offer panoramic views of the forest and its inhabitants, including elephants, buffalo, and a myriad of bird and antelope species. One may even spot the ever-elusive leopards.

Guests can experience the thrill of wildlife observation from the comfort of their rooms, while enjoying world-class hospitality and unforgettable immersive natural experiences.

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Miano roots for robust policy framework to regulate Airbnb sector

Appearing before the National Assembly appointments committee, Miano indicated that this will also reduce the associated controversies.

38 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja pelted with stones during Toi market visit after fire kills 4 people

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was on Saturday pelted with stones by angry traders as he visited Toi Market in...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mvurya says net worth up by Sh38n during tenure as Blue Economy CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Trade Cabinet Secretary nominee Salim Mvurya’s now says his net worth grew by Sh38 million during his 21-month tenure...

46 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

6 suspects involved in land documents forgery arrested in Ngara, Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Six individuals suspected to be involved in altering land documents have been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations...

2 hours ago

Kenya

EACC denies blocking any CS nominee amid Oparanya suitability concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya Au 3 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has clarified that it has not barred any Cabinet Secretary nominees from seeking...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mvurya denies being a ‘desk minister’ during 21-month tenure as Blue Economy CS

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – Trade Cabinet Secretary nominee Salim Mvurya has denied claims that during his 21-month tenure as Cabinet Secretary Blue Economy...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IMF will never invite themselves to a country, we do invite them – Mbadi

Mbadi emphasized that IMF agreement with the country involved conditions on revenue raising mechanisms which is integral in accessing loan facilities.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi promises to publish debt records annually

Mbadi disapproved the current modus operandi of the government where taxpayers are left in the dark on the debt status

5 hours ago