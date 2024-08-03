Treetops Hotel in Aberdares Forest reopened after extensive renovations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The historic Treetops Hotel nestled in the heart of Kenya’s lush Aberdares Forest has reopened after an extensive renovation exercise.

The lodge founded in 1932 was etched into the annals of Kenya’s history when Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II, stayed at the lodge during a visit to Kenya.

The princess’s stay coincided with the death of her father, King George VI, and her ascension to the British throne elevated its status to a “Royalty” hotel.

Speaking during the opening ceremony Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua underscored the importance of the hotel in the protection of the regions diverse ecosystem.

“This is where our great and gallant Mau Mau fighters fought for our liberation. We need to protect the flora and fauna and open up economic opportunities for this region and beyond. The Aberdare is rich and has exotic places and I am happy it will be anchored once again around Treetops,” he said.

Gachagua further expressed the need for more local investment in the tourism sector and inclusion of the Gen Z demographic noting that the there was great potential for domestic tourism.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan noted the hotel’s significance to Kenyan and British historical ties.

“Treetops has a very special place for our royal family and for the British people. It was fit for a princess when the late Queen came it is now truly fit for a Queen. I hope many people will come to enjoy it,” said Wigan.

Treetops lay dormant for three years after the Covid pandemic before coming under new management and renovation.

According to the new proprietor Dr. Keith Ikinu, the lodge will support local conservation projects and sustainable tourism practices in collaboration with various wildlife organizations.

“This is an emotional endeavour for me. The closure of this hotel had a negative economic effect on the community. Our intention is to revive the tourism circuit around Mount Kenya while opening up the hotel to domestic tourists.” Dr Ikinu Said.

Located 17 kilometers from Nyeri town, it has a capacity of 70 guests with 36 rooms and boasts of the exquisite “Princess room” where Queen Elizabeth stayed.

It still retains its rustic timeless charm while embracing modernization and addition of luxurious amenities, ensuring that guests could enjoy both comfort and an unparalleled connection to nature.

Guests can enjoy game drives, nature walks and also sample the hotel’s dining experiences and gift shop.

Its elevated “Treetops” treehouse-style accommodations offer panoramic views of the forest and its inhabitants, including elephants, buffalo, and a myriad of bird and antelope species. One may even spot the ever-elusive leopards.

Guests can experience the thrill of wildlife observation from the comfort of their rooms, while enjoying world-class hospitality and unforgettable immersive natural experiences.

