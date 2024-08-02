Transport CS Nominee Chirchir Proposes Increasing Government Stake in Kenya Airways to 80% for Revival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Davis Chirchir, the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Transport and Roads, has suggested that Kenya Airways can be salvaged if the government increases its ownership stake in the national carrier from 49 percent to 80 percent.

Chirchir argued that the current government support, amounting to Sh600 billion, is insufficient to make Kenya Airways competitive in the market.

“We need to look at what they’re doing right and build on it. We also need to bring in a partner to build a network of supporting airlines to get Kenya Airways out of where it is. I do see Kenya Airways running a system that needs support,” Chirchir said when he appeared for vetting by the National Assembly committee.

The nominee faced scrutiny regarding his action plan to revive Kenya Airways, which has been struggling with financial losses for several years. He appeared before the National Assembly Appointment Committee, which began vetting President William Ruto’s nominees on August 1.

“Kenya Airways, from an aviation perspective, is a strategic asset. The strategy is to focus on low-hanging fruits, addressing immediate needs, and engaging employees to fill the gaps,” Chirchir said.

MPs also questioned Chirchir about the alleged handover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) operations to Adani, an Indian group and a key airport operator. Chirchir acknowledged that the purported Adani takeover of Kenya Airways has faced backlash due to poor public engagement in the talks for a public-private partnership with the Indian firm.

“We need to conduct public participation so that Kenyans can understand what we are doing. We should be doing public participation from inception,” he emphasized. “The aspect of communication and carrying Kenyans with us in terms of access to information and public participation is crucial. As a government, we often feel like information can only be given out when we are pushed to do so, as in the case of Adani and Kenya Airways.”

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), through their acting managing director Henry Ogoye, confirmed receiving an investment proposal from Adani Airport Holdings Limited under the Public-Private Partnerships Act 2021. Adani, an Indian Group and a key airport operator, wishes to invest in a new passenger terminal building, a second runway, and the refurbishment of existing facilities at JKIA.

Ogoye stated that the proposal will undergo technical, financial, and legal reviews alongside the requisite due processes in compliance with the PPP Act 2021. “The Project Agreement will be preceded by Stakeholder Engagement, the National Treasury approval, the Attorney General clearance, and the Cabinet approval,” he added.

