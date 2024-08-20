Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Top police bosses visit Gigiri Police station after Kware murder suspect, 12 others escape

The officers were led by acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Amin Mohamed.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Top police bosses have visited the Gigiri Police station to understand how Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi and twelve others escaped custody.

The officers were led by acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Amin Mohamed.

Police spokesman Resila Onyango stated that Jumaisi escaped with 12 Eritreans after cutting the wire mesh fence.

According to a report from Gigiri Police station, officers came to know of it as they woke up the suspects in custody for morning tea.

They had cut a wire mesh that forms part of security to the cells and scaled a perimeter wall escaping.

Director of DCI Mohamed Amin confirmed the incident saying a fresh hunt had been launched on the suspect.

“It is unfortunate this has happened but we are pursuing the matter for action,” he said.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court suspends CoA judgement declaring Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional

The Court emphasized that public interest tilted in favor of maintaining the Finance Act in force pending the appeal

14 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate endorses nomination of Douglas Kanja as IG

The President William Ruto’s nominee now awaits approval from the National Assembly before taking the helm at the National Police Service

22 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi, 12 others escape police custody

They had cut a wire mesh that forms part of security to the cells and scaled a perimeter wall escaping.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teachers asked to postpone strike, give parliament time to pass finance bill

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 20 – Teachers countrywide have been asked to postpone their intended strike and give both the government and parliament time to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges AG Oduor to work with justice sector agencies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – President William Ruto has urged Attorney General Dorcas Oduor to work with justice sector agencies to ensure timely dispensation...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

13 people killed in morning road accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander, Jasper Ombati said among the dead was an infant, five women and seven men.

2 hours ago

CITY HALL

Sakaja compensates Woodley estate residents with Sh900,000 each ahead of modernisation program

The new development will be named "300 Woodley Village."

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested after presenting himself to DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Business Jimi Wanjigi was on Monday arrested after he presented himself for grilling at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations....

18 hours ago