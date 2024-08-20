Top police bosses visit Gigiri Police station after Kware murder suspect, 12 others escape

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Top police bosses have visited the Gigiri Police station to understand how Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi and twelve others escaped custody.

The officers were led by acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Amin Mohamed.

Police spokesman Resila Onyango stated that Jumaisi escaped with 12 Eritreans after cutting the wire mesh fence.

According to a report from Gigiri Police station, officers came to know of it as they woke up the suspects in custody for morning tea.

They had cut a wire mesh that forms part of security to the cells and scaled a perimeter wall escaping.

Director of DCI Mohamed Amin confirmed the incident saying a fresh hunt had been launched on the suspect.

“It is unfortunate this has happened but we are pursuing the matter for action,” he said.

