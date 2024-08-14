Connect with us

The recontruction efforts commenced days after Governor Johnson Sakaja donated 5,000 iron sheets

County News

Toi traders begin reconstruction efforts following aid by Sakaja

Toi, which has experienced five significant fires since 2002, has been a challenging marketplace for traders like Tobi Naloba, who sells clothing for mothers and children.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 — Traders at Nairobi’s Toi Market have started the process of rebuilding after a devastating fire destroyed over 1,400 stalls on August 3.

The recontruction efforts commenced days after Governor Johnson Sakaja donated 5,000 iron sheets. The traders expressed optimism about starting over and reclaiming their livelihoods.

Toi, which has experienced five significant fires since 2002, has been a challenging marketplace for traders like Tobi Naloba, who sells clothing for mothers and children.

“This is the first time the government has given us substantial help to rebuild,” Tobi said on Tusday.

“There was a fire in 2007, 2013, 2019, 2023, and now this year. I have been a victim, but I thank God this time I can rebuild my stall after the Governor gave us the iron sheets.”

For Michael Odhiambo, the situation is more dire. He lost over Sh300,000 worth of stock in the fire and is finding it difficult to start over.

“I don’t know where to begin; I have lost everything,” he lamented. “But at least I have a stall now after the Governor donated the iron sheets to us. This is our livelihood.”

The traders are now calling on the county government to fulfill its promise to build a perimeter wall around the market, a measure that market chairman Joshua Ogol believes will help curb insecurity.

“The Governor confirmed that there is money to build the perimeter wall, and we shall be grateful if the construction begins soon. However, we thank him for standing with the traders during this difficult period,” Ogol said.

Juliana Kabila, another trader who lost three stalls in the blaze, emphasized the importance of the proposed security measures.

“To avoid future losses, we thank the Governor for assuring us that we shall have a perimeter wall and a fire engine within this place. If this is done, we shall be thankful,” she said.

As the traders work tirelessly to rebuild, their resilience and the support from the county government offer a glimmer of hope amid the ashes.

