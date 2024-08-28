Connect with us

County News

3 KDF Officers Detained After Confrontation with Police in Embakasi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Three Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officers were detained early Wednesday morning by police in Embakasi following a violent confrontation during an arrest.

The incident began around 1:30 AM when officers from Kware Police Station, including a duty officer, a non-commissioned officer (NCO), and a crime aide, apprehended two individuals in the Pipeline area during a routine patrol.

While transporting the arrested individuals to the station, an unknown person jumped into the vehicle and violently grabbed one of the officers by the neck, attempting to strangle her. During the struggle, the two arrested individuals joined the altercation.

In the ensuing chaos, one of the officers reached for her firearm, resulting in an accidental discharge. The suspect who had attacked the officer sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh, while the officer suffered neck bruises and damage to her clothing.

The injured suspect was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital for treatment. Upon arrival at the station, the two detained individuals were uncooperative and refused to identify themselves until it was revealed they were KDF officers. They also presented a military ID for the injured suspect.

Detectives from Embakasi have launched an investigation into the incident.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

