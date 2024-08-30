Third Mpox case confirmed in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Health Ministry on Friday reported a 30 years old patient suffering from the Monkeypox (Mpox) disease now bringing to 3 the total number of confirmed cases across the country.

Public Health Director General Partrick Amoth however revealed that the patient who was immediately isolated is in stable condition and on the path to recovery.

“The Ministry would like to inform the public of a third laboratory confirmed case of the disease in Nairobi. The patient is a 30-year-old female with a history of travel to Uganda one week ago. She is currently in stable condition undergoing management in an isolation unit in Nairobi,” he stated.

Amoth assured that the ministry is conducting active surveillance for suspected cases in all counties across the country to control further spread of the disease transmitted through close contact with an infected person.

He stated that a second patient earlier diagnosed with Mpox in the country has fully recovered and has been subsequently discharged from hospital after treatment.

“Seventeen (17) contacts remain under close observation and this positive outcome demonstrates our effective response and management of the disease. Active surveillance for suspected cases is ongoing in the country to ensure the spread of the disease is controlled.” he said.

The Ministry has so far examined a total of 89 people whose samples have been submitted to the laboratories for Mpox disease testing, out of which 79 samples tested negative for the disease.

“Cumulatively, a total of eighty-nine (89) samples have been submitted to our laboratories for Mpox disease testing out of which seventy-nine (79) samples have tested negative for the disease while three (3) samples have tested positive and the remaining seven (7) samples are currently undergoing analysis,” he said.

Additionally the Ministry has screened a total of 582.847 travelers at various 26 designated Ports of Entry across the country.

The first two cases of the Mpox disease were reported in Taveta in Taita Taveta and Busia counties respectively.

