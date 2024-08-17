The future of medicine with digital and intelligence tech – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shanghai Ruijin Hospital held the 11th Medical Experience Camp on Tuesday, welcoming dozens of senior high school and university students who aspire to become medical workers in the future to take a glimpse of how digital and intelligence technologies are assisting in medical treatment.

They toured the prestigious hospital’s departments of hepatobiliary surgery, gastroenterology, radiology, breast surgery, and pathology, as well as the proton therapy center, which can provide more precise cancer treatment. They were shown by clinical healthcare workers how smart technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are helping doctors throughout physical examination, diagnosis, patient monitoring, and surgical operations.

At the radiology department of the hospital affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, the participants witnessed how the most advanced CT scan equipment helped doctors obtain medical images with a more accurate spatial resolution and how artificial intelligence-powered software was used in doctors’ daily work to assist in the reconstruction of medical imaging and making diagnoses.

For example, in the identification of lung nodules in a CT scan, each patient will produce 200 to 300 images of sections, and a doctor will need to spend at least five minutes going through all of them, said Wang Mengzhen, a resident at the hospital’s radiology department.

“AI can help doctors work more efficiently. The software can mark all the nodules so that the missed diagnosis rate will be kept very low. Moreover, different colors will be used by the software to mark the degree of risk of different nodules,” she said, adding that the final determination of whether the nodules pose health risks still needs to be made by doctors.

At the breast surgery department, the camp participants were told that the department had established a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment system with the help of digital healthcare technologies.

Chen Xiaosong, a doctor from the department, said, “Patients from throughout the country can benefit from such smart technologies, including our big data platform and our intelligent decision support system.”

“Also, through a mini-program on WeChat and medical robots, we provide patients with a more convenient and efficient treatment experience. The cure rate of breast cancer at Ruijin Hospital has reached as high as 94 percent, exceeding the standards of some developed countries,” he said.

Students said that they were excited to have real experience at a hospital, and they were amazed at the cutting-edge medical technologies and the warmth throughout the treatment for patients.

“I even had my first experience being in an operation room today, and I was impressed by the warm atmosphere and that everything was so much in order,” said Qiu Yini, a 16-year-old student from Weiyu High School.

Qu Jieming, Party secretary of Ruijin Hospital, said that the medical experience camp was first established in 2012 to allow the public to have a better understanding of medicine and to build a bridge between healthcare workers and patients.

“Over these years, we’ve seen that society is quickly improving in its understanding of the power and responsibility of medicine,” Qu said.

“Also, in regard to the rapid development of medical technologies that are showcased today, we’ll continue to make good use of them,” he said.

