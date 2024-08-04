Tense Standoff in Gwadar: Baloch Protests Over Human Rights Violations Clash with Military Forces

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Aug 4 – The Pakistani city of Gwadar, home to a key Chinese-built deep seaport, is currently witnessing a tense standoff between the military and Baloch protesters over alleged human rights violations.

Thousands of demonstrators, led by the Baloch Unity Committee (BYC)—an ethno-nationalistic rights movement—gathered in the southwestern city on Saturday for a Baloch National Gathering. Their demands include the recovery of victims of enforced disappearances and meaningful involvement in Chinese-funded projects in the resource-rich yet impoverished Balochistan province.

On Monday, the Pakistani military reported that one of its personnel was killed during a “violent mob attack disguised as the Baloch National Gathering.” Additionally, 16 other personnel were injured in what the military described as “unprovoked assaults by violent protesters,” vowing to bring those responsible to justice.

BYC leader Mahrang Baloch claimed in a video statement that authorities have arrested nearly 1,000 protesters in the last three days to derail the protest movement. Despite attempts by authorities to block them, Baloch and other activists addressed the crowd in Gwadar on Sunday. The event received minimal coverage in mainstream media.

BYC announced that the protest would transform into a sit-in, pledging to remain until all those prevented from joining the protest in Gwadar were given access and all detained protesters were released.

“Those trying to march are being stopped. They are not being allowed to enter Gwadar,” said Sadia Baloch, a unity committee member, speaking to VOA from the provincial capital, Quetta.

Inaugurated in 2016, the Gwadar seaport is the flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a central component of Beijing’s global Belt and Road Initiative.

“Gwadar is called a game-changer for Pakistan and China, so it was important to tell them and the international media that this land belongs to us,” Sadia Baloch said. “The crackdown shows Baloch are not allowed to enter Gwadar.”

According to BYC, at least one person has died and several were injured as authorities continue to crack down on protesters in Gwadar. In the town of Mastung, at least 14 people were injured on Saturday as they attempted to move towards Gwadar. In many other cities and towns, protesters blocked from moving forward also staged sit-ins.

Speaking on Monday in the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti accused the demonstrators of engaging in anti-state propaganda and undermining efforts to attract more Chinese investment. Bugti and BYC activists have expressed readiness to negotiate.

Authorities have suspended internet and cellular services in and around Gwadar since at least Friday, making it difficult for media to independently verify facts and speak to local officials. Amnesty International has urged Pakistani authorities to end the communication blackout.

Late last year, BYC led a 1,600-kilometer march to Islamabad with families awaiting the return of their loved ones who had gone missing in the conflict between the state and Baloch separatists. Protesters faced severe police action as they tried to enter the capital and eventually left after authorities warned of an imminent security threat.

As Pakistan deals with a resurgent wave of terrorism led by Islamist militants and Baloch separatists, the state is struggling to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and projects. On Monday, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed Zhao Shiren, China’s Consul General in Lahore, on the security measures Islamabad is taking to protect Chinese nationals in the country.

