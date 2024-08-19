Connect with us

Tanzanian dies in Kajiado crash blamed on overtaking

Police say the accident occurred around 4 p.m. when the driver of a Mark X lost control of his vehicle while overtaking several cars.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – A Tanzanian lost his life Sunday evening in a head-on collision Kajiado’s Isinya area.

The vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a Toyota Sienta traveling from the Isinya direction.

The driver of the Mark X was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As a result of the accident, the driver of MARK X  died on the spot while  the driver of the other motor vehicle  sustained serious head injuries and on board were two unknown male adults who sustained serious head injuries,” read a police report in part.

The injured were transported to Kajiado County Referral Hospital for treatment, while the deceased was taken to the hospital’s morgue for a post-mortem examination.

The severely damaged vehicles have been towed to Isinya Police Station for inspection.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

