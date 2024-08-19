Tanzanian dies in Kajiado crash blamed on overtaking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – A Tanzanian lost his life Sunday evening in a head-on collision Kajiado’s Isinya area.

Police say the accident occurred around 4 p.m. when the driver of a Mark X lost control of his vehicle while overtaking several cars.

The vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a Toyota Sienta traveling from the Isinya direction.

The driver of the Mark X was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As a result of the accident, the driver of MARK X died on the spot while the driver of the other motor vehicle sustained serious head injuries and on board were two unknown male adults who sustained serious head injuries,” read a police report in part.

The injured were transported to Kajiado County Referral Hospital for treatment, while the deceased was taken to the hospital’s morgue for a post-mortem examination.

The severely damaged vehicles have been towed to Isinya Police Station for inspection.

About The Author