Suspect linked to weekend murder of GSU officer in Kisumu arrested

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 16 – A suspect linked to the murder of a General Service Unit (GSU) police officer on Sunday night has been arrested following a raid at his rural home in Rarieda, Siaya.

Ronald ‘Ronny’ Liwind is believed to have murdered Calvince Ouma Omondi within Kisumu’s Manyatta slums. Police are pursuing an accomplice still at large.

The officer based in Turkwel,Turkana County, was stabbed while on leave. He hailed from Kolwa in Kisumu East Sub County.

Police reports indicate that the officer was in the comapny of his friends when he was attacked and killed.

Calvince Ouma Omondi was murdered within Kisumu’s Manyatta slums/CFM

A source who sought to remain anonymous said they were in a vehicle and were escorting a lady friend to her house within Manyatta.

“One of the guys who was in their company asked the driver to stop to answer a call of nature,” said the source.

The deceased officer is said to have been attacked while responding to an attack on his friend who had alighted from the vehicle.

He was stabbed at the chest once and died on the spot.

“A confrontation ensued between the KDF guy and the other attackers then he got stabbed,” he said.

A KDF said to have been among the companions of the GSU offocer sustained injuries in the ensuing confronation that saw the attackers flee.

