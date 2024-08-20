Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Supreme Court of Kenya/CFM/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court suspends CoA judgement declaring Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional

The Court emphasized that public interest tilted in favor of maintaining the Finance Act in force pending the appeal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Supreme Court has suspended the Court of Appeal’s judgment declaring Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court in its ruling faulted the appellate court, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the revenue measures and the difficulties that could arise in government operations if the Act remained unconstitutional.

The Court emphasized that public interest tilted in favor of maintaining the Finance Act in force pending the appeal, as reversing its effects later might not be feasible if the appeal succeeded.

”A conservatory order is hereby issued suspending and staying the declarations in Orders iii, iv, vi, vii & ix(i) issued in the Court of Appeal judgment dated 31st July, 2024 in Civil Appeals Nos. E003, E016, E021, E049, E064 & E080 of 2024 (Consolidated) pending the hearing and determination of the consolidated appeal before this Court,” read the ruling by the supreme court in part.

Likewise, the Supreme Court also acknowledged that, unlike the Court of Appeal, which had refused to stay the execution of the High Court’s judgment on the matter, it was within its discretion to issue interlocutory orders on a case-by-case basis.

This suspension aims to preserve the substratum of the consolidated appeal and ensure stability in the budget and appropriation process.

The apex court in its ruling directed that this suspension will remain in effect until the hearing and determination of a consolidated appeal scheduled for September 10.

Court of Appeal had in  July declared the Finance Act 2023 unconstitutional due to flaws in its enactment process.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Kathurima M’inoti, Agnes Murgor, and John Mativo found that the amendments made to various tax laws—such as the Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act, Excise Duty Act, Retirement Benefits Act, and Export Processing Zones Act—post-public participation were unconstitutional. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The judges argued that these amendments were not subjected to fresh public participation, thus violating constitutional provisions.

“Accordingly, we hereby issue a declaration that the enactment of the Finance Act, 2023 violated Articles 220 (1) (a) and 221 of the Constitution as read with sections 37, 39A, and 40 of the PFMA which prescribes the budget-making process, thereby rendering the ensuing Finance Act, 2023 fundamentally flawed and therefore void and consequently unconstitutional,” Justices Kathurima M’Inoti, Agnes Murgor and John Mativo said on Wednesday, July 31.

The rolling by the Apex court therefore comes as a big reprieve for President William Ruto’s administration following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 after the deadly gen-Z demonstrations.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate endorses nomination of Douglas Kanja as IG

The President William Ruto’s nominee now awaits approval from the National Assembly before taking the helm at the National Police Service

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi, 12 others escape police custody

They had cut a wire mesh that forms part of security to the cells and scaled a perimeter wall escaping.

54 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Teachers asked to postpone strike, give parliament time to pass finance bill

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 20 – Teachers countrywide have been asked to postpone their intended strike and give both the government and parliament time to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges AG Oduor to work with justice sector agencies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – President William Ruto has urged Attorney General Dorcas Oduor to work with justice sector agencies to ensure timely dispensation...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

13 people killed in morning road accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander, Jasper Ombati said among the dead was an infant, five women and seven men.

2 hours ago

CITY HALL

Sakaja compensates Woodley estate residents with Sh900,000 each ahead of modernisation program

The new development will be named "300 Woodley Village."

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested after presenting himself to DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Business Jimi Wanjigi was on Monday arrested after he presented himself for grilling at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations....

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KQ posts Sh513mn profit after tax

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Kenya Airways has recorded a Sh513 million profit after tax for half year ended June 30 for first time...

19 hours ago