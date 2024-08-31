Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Police say the unrest began when students refused to go to their dormitories after supper. The situation quickly escalated, leading to extensive damage to school property/FILE

County News

Students stage midnight walkout from mixed school in Nyeri

Following the walkout, 58 out of the 433 students at the institution were unaccounted for when the school conducted a roll call.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — Fifty-eight students from Kagonye Mixed Secondary School in Nyeri are unaccounted for following midnight walkout on Friday.

The institution established the number of missing students following a roll call conducted to account for its 433 students.

“Police officers on patrol managed to nab 4 students who were found walking  along the road,” read a police report obtained by Capital News on Saturday.

Authorities have commenced search to trace the missing students.

Police were also monitoring the school to prevent any form of destruction of  property.

The incident comes a day after significant damage was reported at Othaya Boys High School in Nyeri on Thursday night following a student strike.

Police said the unrest began when students refused to go to their dormitories after supper. The situation quickly escalated, leading to extensive damage to school property.

“Police officers from Othaya Police station and DCI agents rushed to the school and established that the said students had caused a lot of damage,”read a police report.

The inspection revealed that the damage included broken glass windows in classrooms and destroyed equipment in the physics and chemistry laboratories.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The school’s main gate was also heavily damaged.

The school suspended all students until further notice.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Property of unknown value destroyed in Othaya Boys High School unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 — Significant damage was reported at Othaya Boys High School in Nyeri on Thursday night following a student strike. Police...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA resolves over 12,000 complaints against police in last 6yrs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29—The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) resolved a total of 12,732 complaints against police officers over the last six years, an...

2 days ago

County News

3 KDF Officers Detained After Confrontation with Police in Embakasi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Three Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officers were detained early Wednesday morning by police in Embakasi following a violent confrontation...

3 days ago

County News

Retired senior police officer detained after shooting advocate wife in Narok

A Police report indicated that Stephen Kiptanui Soi, 68, a licensed firearm holder, shot his wife, Juliet Chepkorir Maritim, 54, at around 1:00 a.m....

3 days ago

County News

Pupil among 8 injured in Karatina’s Nane Nane protest contesting Ruto’s Cabinet

Those admitted include two victims in critical condition. The two had gun wounds on the abdomen and the chest.

August 9, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga urges confidence building to bridge trust deficit in courts

Maraga cited the recent Afrobarometer data, which revealed a significant trust deficit in both the police and courts across the continent.

August 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja denies banning protests after court order, insists on clearance

The court ordered the Acting Inspector General of Police to circulate the order reversing the protest ban by Friday, July 19, and file evidence...

July 20, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Commission shortlists 8 for DIG, slots interviews on Monday

The planned hiring of Deputy Inspector Generals for the two police formations -- Kenya Police and Administration Police -- follow the resignation of Inspector...

July 19, 2024