Students stage midnight walkout from mixed school in Nyeri

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — Fifty-eight students from Kagonye Mixed Secondary School in Nyeri are unaccounted for following midnight walkout on Friday.

The institution established the number of missing students following a roll call conducted to account for its 433 students.

“Police officers on patrol managed to nab 4 students who were found walking along the road,” read a police report obtained by Capital News on Saturday.

Authorities have commenced search to trace the missing students.

Police were also monitoring the school to prevent any form of destruction of property.

The incident comes a day after significant damage was reported at Othaya Boys High School in Nyeri on Thursday night following a student strike.

Police said the unrest began when students refused to go to their dormitories after supper. The situation quickly escalated, leading to extensive damage to school property.

“Police officers from Othaya Police station and DCI agents rushed to the school and established that the said students had caused a lot of damage,”read a police report.

The inspection revealed that the damage included broken glass windows in classrooms and destroyed equipment in the physics and chemistry laboratories.

The school’s main gate was also heavily damaged.

The school suspended all students until further notice.

