Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Stop seeking sympathy, UDA tells Malala over Gachagua impeachment claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Interim United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Hassan Omar has warned his predecessor Cleophas Malala against imputing improper motives on influential politicians in the party following his ouster from the party position.

The party accused the Former Kakamega Senator of seeking sympathy and playing political theatrics by linking Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah in unfounded impeachment claims against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Thursday, Malala accused senior party officials of orchestrating a plan to impeaching the Deputy President by alleging Ichung’wah and Mbarire executed his illegal removal which would subsequently followed by the impeachment of Gachagua.

“We wish to caution Malala against roping the Party and particularly its Chairperson and the Majority Leader in the political shenanigans of an unfounded claim of Deputy President’s impeachment and seek his sympathies through any other means,” Omar said.

Malala was ousted as UDA Secretary General following weeks of intense wrangles in the party.

Malala was kicked out of the position during a National Executive Council meeting presided over by the party’s National Chairperson Cecil Mbarire.

“The appointment of Hon Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately,” the party said in a statement.

Omar emphasized that Malala was legally and procedurally removed from office as the Secretary General of UDA, a decision which was ratified by the Registrar of Political Parties.

He explained the political outfit top organ which is the National Executive Committee (NEC) reached a collective decision to unanimously replace him following his failure to steer the ruling coalition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Malala’s colorless stint as Secretary General was characterized by melodrama, toxicity, missteps, discord, ruin; a failed leadership in all aspects,” the East Africa Legislative Assembly MP said.

“Let the authors and sponsors of this script perform their poems and plays in other theatres of political deceit and sympathy seeking,” Omar added.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KICD apologizes after public uproar on Form 3 Biology textbook blaming indecent dressing for rape

KICD which is the body mandated by approving curriculum texts in the country asserted that some aspects of the book published by East African...

5 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs Treasury to negotiate with TSC ahead of planned Teachers strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – President William Ruto has directed both Treasury and the Education ministries to negotiate with teachers’ unions to address grievances...

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya renews human trafficking advisory as 3 Kenyans go missing in Myanmar

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 16- The Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok has warned Kenyans against falling into victims to human trafficking in Myanmar and Lao PDR....

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi gazettes special sittings to hear impeachment charges against Mwangaza

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi formalized the proceedings after he issued a gazette notice as stipulated in the standing orders.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

100,080 admission letters sent to students after President Ruto’s directive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – A total of 100,080  new admission letters from 36  Universities have so far been sent to students after President William Ruto...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya loses Sh62bn in revenue in crude palm oil saga at Mombasa port

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Eyebrows have been raised on how imported refined edible palm oil disguised as crude palm oil entered the port...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Minister Bett, 2 others injured in Awasi-Kericho road accident

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 16 – Former Roads Minister Franklin Bett has been admitted in hospital following a road accident along the Awasi-Kericho road in...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KAA says measures in place for seamless airport operations amid talks on workers strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) says contingency measures are in place to ensure seamless airport operations amid talks to...

5 hours ago