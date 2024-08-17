State House Spokesman Mohamed defends Ruto’s relaunch of Uhuru-era projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – State House Spokesman Hussein Mohamed has defended President William Ruto over the relaunch of Uhuru-era projects.

In his X account, Mohamed indicated that the responsibility of the President is to ensure all projects being implemented by the government are on course.

“It’s a mark of responsibility for a President to ensure that all feasible projects, including those that stalled before his election, are completed,” Hussein said.

” This commitment is actually part of the pledges President William Ruto made in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, the very document that got him elected.”

Hussein said that during Ruto’s development tours across the country, the President will continue to implement the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

This, he said, includes launching new projects, inspecting ongoing ones, and, where necessary, reviving and completing those that stalled before his election.

Hussein noted that the launch of projects is for the benefit of Kenyans and in line with the President’s commitments made during the campaigns.

Since the beginning of this month, President Ruto’s developmental tours in Coast, Mt Kenya and Western regions have seen him launch several projects.

