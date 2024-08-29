Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

SRC Chairperson Lyn Mengich, reacting to the decision on Friday, criticized the court’s decision emphasizing the financial burden it would impose on taxpayers/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

SRC says public wage bill down by 4.9pc in last 6 years

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 — The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has revealed a significant reduction in the public wage bill over the past six years, marking a 4.9 percent decline to 46.6 percent of the total ordinary revenue in the 2022/2023 financial year.

According to the SRC, this figure is expected to decrease further to 39.2 percent in the upcoming 2023/2024 fiscal year.

SRC Chairperson Lyn Mengich expressed optimism about the positive trend while acknowledging the need for continued efforts to maintain the progress.

“SRC is proud of the remarkable achievements made over the six-year period, leading to a progressive drop in the total public wage bill to total ordinary revenue ratio from 51.54 percent in FY 2017/2018 to 47.06 percent in FY 2021/2022, and projected to decline further to 39.22 percent in FY 2023/2024. As SRC focuses on the future, more effort is required to address the challenges related to the size and trajectory of the wage bill,” Meng’ich stated.

Despite the reduction in the wage bill as a percentage of revenue, the public service wage bill has seen an upward trend in absolute terms, increasing from Sh785 billion in FY 2017/2018 to Sh1.035 trillion in FY 2021/2022.

This figure is projected to rise further to Sh1.17 trillion in FY 2023/2024.

The growth is primarily attributed to the expansion of the workforce in critical sectors such as education, health, and security, as well as adjustments in remuneration and benefits to address the rising cost of living and attract necessary skills.

The SRC has outlined several initiatives aimed at managing the wage bill, including streamlining allowances in the public service, harmonizing remuneration and benefits structures, reviewing and harmonizing pension benefits, and investing in a central analytical tool to monitor the payroll.

This tool is intended to enhance accountability, curb excessive and unauthorized payments, and ultimately reduce the wage bill.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“On the contrary, high levels of the public wage bill are a threat to sustainable public expenditure and lead to crowding out resources that would otherwise be used for development priorities and provision of social services.”

SRC has in recent times scaled up its efforts to trim the country’s wage bill.

Earlier, it had suggested the need to address the overlap of roles in government and state corporations to reduce Kenya’s wage bill.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Mombasa Cement CEO Hasmukh Patel dies after short illness

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 29 – Patel, the owner of Mombasa Cement, passed on while being rushed to a private hospital in Nyali. Tudor MCA...

6 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto forms selection panels for SRC, IPOA, CAJ, NGEC chair, members

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – President William Ruto has formed selection panels for the recruitment of Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Commission on...

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Bitok rules out mandatory Maisha Card registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Immigrations Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has ruled out mandatory Maisha Card registration. He said the government is banking on...

48 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sentencing of Lenolkulal, 10 others set for 3.30pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Anti-Corruption court will at 3.30pm deliver the sentence to be served by former Samburu Goveror Moses Lenolkulal and...

54 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators demand New KCC assets register in quest to end compensation dispute by farmers

The lawmakers stated that the information will be integral to resolve issues raised by farmers thereby ending the decades-long dispute

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA resolves over 12,000 complaints against police in last 6yrs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29—The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) resolved a total of 12,732 complaints against police officers over the last six years, an...

2 hours ago

County News

DCI detectives arrest 2 suspects linked to Endebess motorcycle syndicate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have apprehended two suspects linked to a motorcycle theft syndicate in Trans-Nzoia’s,...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I was once Raila’s right hand man, if he decides to help me, is there anything wrong with that? Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – President William Ruto has admitted that  he was once a right hand man to  Azimio la Umoja coalition leader...

4 hours ago