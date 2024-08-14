Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Candidates at Moi Avenue Primary School in Nairobi during 2021 KCPE exams/CFM - Moses Muoki

NATIONAL NEWS

Sports, drama, music, dance to be examined under CBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The government has embeded outside classroom learning experiences into the education of children, The Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Belio Kipsang has said.

Kipsang said that Co-curriculum activities such as sports, drama, music, dance and elocution will be taught and examined under the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) education reform the government is undertaking.

Belio said that under CBC, the curriculum has provided three pathways where learners with ability and interest will get an opportunity to study and be examined in sports and creative activities.  

The Principal Secretary made the remarks during the 96th Kenya National Music (KMF) Gala concert held at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The event, which attracted over 130,000 learners from pre-primary to university education and training institutions will be concluded at the State Concert in Eldoret on Friday.

By Co-curricular activities, the principal secretary meant activities outside the classroom that enrich or supplement classroom learnings.

The activities promote the growth of diverse mental and personality dimensions, including intellectual, emotional, social, moral and artistic development.

Belio said that Kenya Music Festival provided an opportunity for appreciation of the different and complementary cultures that make up Kenya as a nation.

He said the exhibition of traditional music instruments during the festival exposed participants to the different musical instruments different communities had invented to celebrate life through music and dance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Belio noted that the Government has placed a lot of emphasis on the creatives

He said that the Government has provided an opportunity and a home for all the creatives in this country and a lot of artists are exploiting the opportunity to make a living.

He said this will enable Kenyans with artistic and creative prowess to earn from their artistic products.

The Chairman, Kenya Music Festival,  Professor Frederick Ngala thanked the government for supporting the activity, right from the subcounty to national levels.

In attendance during the event included the Chief Executive officer of Equity Bank, Dr. James Mwangi, the Chief Executive of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Prof. Charles Ong’ondo, education officials from across the country.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US says it aims to ‘lower temperature’ in Middle East

Aug 14 – The US is aiming “to turn the temperature down” in the Middle East, the country’s ambassador to the UN has said,...

59 mins ago

CHINA DAILY

Beijing stresses stronger ties with Mekong nations: China Daily

China hopes to work with the Mekong countries at the foreign ministers' meeting to review the progress of cooperation, take stock of past experiences,...

1 hour ago

Top stories

China, Africa trade in intermediate goods grows 6.4 percent in Jan-July

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — China’s trade with Africa in intermediate goods posted 6.4 percent year-on-year growth in the first seven months of 2024,...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Kenyan campaigners urge for enhanced protection of transboundary super tusker elephants

NAIROBI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Kenya observed World Elephant Day Monday, with campaigners and scientists intensifying calls for the protection of super tusker elephants...

1 hour ago

CHINA DAILY

Financial experts urge enhanced financial regulatory system: China Daily

Strengthened supervision will be required to ensure that the financial sector focuses on serving the real economy, rather than self-interest such as letting funds...

1 hour ago

CITY HALL

Procurement for Toi market perimeter wall underway: City Hall

Wangui emphasized Governor Sakaja's commitment to fortify the market with a perimeter wall in a bid to enhance security by keeping off arsonists.

1 hour ago

County News

Toi traders begin reconstruction efforts following aid by Sakaja

Toi, which has experienced five significant fires since 2002, has been a challenging marketplace for traders like Tobi Naloba, who sells clothing for mothers...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Raila: Uhuru Asked Me to Reach out to Ruto during Gen Z protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has revealed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta asked him to collaborate with President William Ruto...

18 hours ago