NATIONAL NEWS

Special Economic Zones key to job creation for youths: Mudavadi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Special Economic Zones (SEZ) are crucial in achieving the Kenya Kwanza government’s goals of job creation, youth empowerment, and sustainable development in the country, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi said that the government was committed to creating an environment that encourages investment and job creation among the youths.

Speaking during a tour of Tatu City, Kenya’s first operational Special Economic Zone, Mudavadi SEZ projects like Tatu City were crucial in achieving the government’s goals of job creation, youth empowerment, and sustainable development.

“Tatu City is more than just a place; it is a model for the kind of development we want to see across Kenya. It is about creating opportunities, empowering our youth, and building a future that we can all be proud of,” Mudavadi said.

With its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and favorable investment climate, Mudavadi noted that Tatu City is set to play a pivotal role in Kenya’s economic future, important in empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Mudavadi, also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs noted that Tatu City showed what can be achieved when the country mixes innovative infrastructure with strategic investments.

Mudavadi, focused on youth empowerment during his visit to Tatu City, highlighting the city’s crucial role in creating opportunities for young Kenyans.

During the tour, Mudavadi met with the Executive Management team at Tatu City led by Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour and held discussion on how Tatu City was driving Kenya’s economic transformation.

“The opportunities here are vast. They are key to our mission of empowering the youth, who are the backbone of our nation’s future,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi stressed that the Digital Superhighway will open up many job opportunities for young people, especially in technology and communication.

“One key area we discussed is the Digital Superhighway initiative. It is part of the government’s broader agenda to integrate technology into various sectors of the economy. I am happy that Africa’s largest call center, operated by Call Centre International (CCI) has employed 5000 and is expected to double the number in the near future,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also highlighted other sectors that will benefit from Tatu City’s developments. These include agriculture, manufacturing, education, and affordable housing.

He noted that integrating these sectors into the city’s framework ensures that economic benefits reach a broad part of the population, particularly the youth.

Tatu City is one of Kenya’s first operational Special Economic Zones (SEZ). It offers a range of incentives to attract investors, that include reduced corporate taxes, zero-rated VAT, and import duty exemptions.

So far, over 60 companies have established a presence within Tatu City. These businesses represent more than $1 billion in investments. This level of investment highlights the city’s growing importance in Kenya’s economic landscape.

Mudavadi also visited the FullCare Medical garment production facility that is operational within the city. It currently employs 1,800 individuals, with plans to expand the workforce to 7,000.

The growth of FullCare Medical is vital in providing sustainable employment, especially for the youth in the manufacturing sector.

In addition to these key facilities, Mudavadi also toured Unity Homes and KWAL (Kenya Wines Agency Limited)

Unity Homes focuses on providing affordable housing. This sector is crucial to the government’s agenda of ensuring that all Kenyans have access to decent living conditions.

KWAL, a major player in the manufacturing sector, further contributes to Tatu City’s economic vibrancy.

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre, new city with homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport & entertainment complex and manufacturing area for more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, and a range of homes suit all incomes.

Tatu City is Kenya’s first operational Special Economic Zone, providing reduced corporate taxes, zero-rated VAT and import duty exemptions, among other benefits.

