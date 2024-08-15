Connect with us

Sonko drops impersonation case against polytechnic student

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has dropped an impersonation charge against a polytechnic student.

This is after the student spent three months at the Industrial Area Prison after being unable to raise a Sh200,000 cash bail.

Sonko who appeared before trial magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo, stated that after careful consideration, he has forgiven Jackson Kibet.

The accused through his parents indicated that he was unable to raise the Sh200,000 cash bail as ordered by the court.

Sonko is said to have been approached by the accused’s parents praying for forgiveness.

