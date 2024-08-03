Connect with us

Map locating the city of Kismayo in Somalia

Africa

Somali beach attack kills 32, police say

Published

At least 32 people were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber and gunmen targeted a popular beachfront location in the Somali capital on Saturday, a police spokesman has said.

Abdifatah Adan Hassan said around 63 people are wounded, some of them critically.

Video footage showed a number of bodies and injured people in Mogadishu’s Abdiaziz district.

Local media say the attack was carried out by al-Shabab militants who control large parts of southern and central Somalia.

The group is affiliated to al-Qaeda and has waged a brutal insurgency for nearly 20 years against the UN-backed government in Somalia.

