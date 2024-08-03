Somali beach attack kills 32, police say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

At least 32 people were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber and gunmen targeted a popular beachfront location in the Somali capital on Saturday, a police spokesman has said.

Abdifatah Adan Hassan said around 63 people are wounded, some of them critically.

Video footage showed a number of bodies and injured people in Mogadishu’s Abdiaziz district.

Local media say the attack was carried out by al-Shabab militants who control large parts of southern and central Somalia.

The group is affiliated to al-Qaeda and has waged a brutal insurgency for nearly 20 years against the UN-backed government in Somalia.

