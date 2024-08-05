Connect with us

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Sing’Oei urges Kenyans in UK to exercise caution as chaos escalate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 — Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has urged Kenyans in UK to exercise caution amid escalating unrest.

Sing’Oei expressed his concern about the deteriorating situation, urging Kenyans in the region to prioritize their safety.

“A deeply worrying situation in the UK. Kenyans are urged to exercise caution,” he appealed.

The unrest follows incidences of vandalism and violence during an anti-immigrant protest.

Far-right demonstrators attacked a hotel in Rotherham, which authorities say was hosting asylum seekers.

Over the weekend, police arrested more than 150 demonstrators involved in violent disorder across several cities.

According to the British national broadcaster, BBC, tensions have been high after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

In response to the unrest, the new UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, assured the police of necessary support to crack down on what he termed “extremists” attempting to “sow hate”.

Starmer emphasized the distinction between the right to freedom of expression and violent disorder.

 “The right to freedom of expression and the violent disorder we have seen are two very different things,” he said.

